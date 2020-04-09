You can enjoy Easter traditions at home, with those living in your household — as they are the people who are isolating with you.

Ontario County Public Health reminds everyone to maintain social distancing during the Easter weekend. That means postponing social gatherings as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

New York state is still on PAUSE — a 10-point plan created by the state Department of Health to prevent more cases of COVID-19. The plan lists nonessential gatherings of any number of people, for any reason (such as parties, celebrations or other social events) to be canceled or postponed.

Ontario County Public Health urges people to stay emotionally connected with family and friends through social media (supervising children using social media). Also, many religious groups are using social media to help people connect.