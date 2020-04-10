The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation recently designated Newark Central School District among the Best Communities for Music Education in the U.S.

This designation goes to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify, NCSD answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for its music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“For the eighth year in a row, we once again are fortunate enough to be recognized for the amazing music program that we have here in the Newark school district,” said Cindy Briggs, K-12 music department leader. “Not only do we have an amazing music staff and students to work with, we also have the unconditional support of our administration and community.”

Briggs commended staff members Libby Brozik, Mike Ciranni, Kate Flock, Robert Humphrey, Lara Larsson, Melissa Narusky, Rebekah Valerio and Dominic Vassallo for their work.

“As in previous years, we’re not surprised but delighted that Newark Central School District has received NAMM’s Best Communities for Music Education designation,” Superintendent Matt Cook said. “This marks the eighth year in a row it has received this distinction. It is a well-deserved honor for everyone in our music department. During a typical school year, our talented staff engages hundreds of students, parents and other community members who contribute in so many ways to make our program exceptional and a great success.”

Honeoye CSD, Honeoye Falls-Lima CSD, Palmyra-Macedon CSD and Wayne CSD also received the designation, as did seven districts in Monroe County: Brighton, East Irondequoit, Penfield, Pittsford, Rush-Henrietta, Webster and West Irondequoit.