Raises that were set to take effect this month are now on hold, upsetting union leaders

State union leaders are upset after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a wage freeze for thousands of state workers.

Raises for state employees were set to take effect in the middle of April.

Under the freeze, the raises will be delayed at least 90 days.

Union leaders called the move, "a slap in the face to law enforcement and people on the front lines battling the virus."

Cuomo has said the state could lose up to $15 billion in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.