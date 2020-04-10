Drier weather arrives Saturday, and temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s.

For many, winter left a surprise — a coating of snow, with more snow showers expected until midday Friday.

Many will see up to an inch of snow on grassy surfaces, especially in the hills.

Drier weather arrives for Saturday with some sunshine and then a warm-up arrives for Easter Sunday. Temperatures could be in the 50s and low 60s to end the weekend.

Most of Sunday looks dry for now, but some rain will arrive toward Sunday night.