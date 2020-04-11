A roundup of information from throughout the area

GENEVA — The Geneva City School District board of education narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to Patricia Garcia and Shirley Green.

Garcia was superintendent for the Hempstead, Prince Edward County, Central Falls and Windham districts. Green is chief of schools for Rochester CSD, and was principal at Rochester’s Montessori Academy, School No. 45 and School No. 30.

Candidates will go through interviews consisting of feedback from a school community survey and stakeholder groups. The position holds a July 1 start date.

CANANDAIGUA

No lifestyle section today

The "Your Life" section that customarily appears in the Sunday edition has been temporarily suspended, as most of the coming events it features have been canceled. The business page, including John Ninfo's personal-finance column, which appears Sundays, today is on page A9. The Classfieds begin on page B5. Other features, such as College Notes and Service Notes, will appear at times throughout the week in the A section.

CANANDAIGUA

Emergency food boxes to be offered

Canandaigua Churches in Action, the city of Geneva and Ontario County are partnering with Foodlink to provide households with a 25-pound box of emergency food in response to COVID-19.

County residents can stop by a drive-thru distribution from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at Zion Fellowship, 5188 Bristol Road, Canandaigua, or 2 to 5 p.m. April 17 at Geneva Enterprise Development Center, 122 N. Genesee St.

Call 585-396-4596 to register; only pre-registered households will be served. These will be no-touch distributions and proper social distancing must be maintained at all times.

CANANDAIGUA

Chamber to host virtual networking mixer

The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce invites the business community to a virtual mixer featuring ESL Federal Credit Union, from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, via the Canandaigua Chamber’s Facebook Page.

The Chamber staff will be actively monitoring participation and engagement throughout the event.

Any member who actively comments and engages conversation in the feed will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card from ESL Federal Credit Union. The winner will be randomly drawn and announced in the feed at the close of the mixer.

For questions or more information, contact Elisha Everson at eeverson@canandaiguachamber.com.

ROCHESTER

Wegmans to limit store capacity depending on location

Wegmans is planning on limiting the number of customers allowed into their stores, in an effort to stem the possible transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson for the grocery chain, the decision will depend upon each individual location, but currently aims to limit capacity to 15 to 20% of each location's maximum.

The chain will also direct shoppers to use one doorway to enter a store, and another to exit. This actions follow additional measures implemented by the grocery chain, including limiting its store hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in most parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia and North Carolina.

The chain's two locations in Brooklyn, NY and Woodmore, MD are only open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.