Children's Librarian Mary Ferris stays connected to kids over the internet

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

CANANDAIGUA — Boy, does Mary Ferris have a story to tell you.

Once upon a time, Ferris would read stories to kids two, three and sometimes four times a week as part of the Storytime program at Wood Library.

But her 46th year at the Canandaigua library has the children’s librarian coming up with new tricks for her beloved Storytime. With the novel coronavirus having forced the closing of libraries, Ferris may even be considered by some a YouTube sensation.

Instead of reading stories to youngsters in the library, as she has done for decades, she now does it online, continuing a connection with kids that has spanned generations.

This is all done with the ultimate goal of having kids develop a love for reading.

“It’s what children’s librarians do,” Ferris said.

Ferris cannot begin to guess how many stories she’s read over the years — but she’s read them to children, their children, and their grandchildren.

Ferris has no particular favorite story to read because new books are coming out all the time. In some cases, she may set a story aside for years before rereading it again to a new audience.

“It can be new to me with their experiences,” Ferris said.

And she’s pretty good at it.

Wood Library Executive Director Jenny Goodemote calls Ferris a first-class storyteller.

“Her child-like excitement and love of reading is contagious. She can win over even the most skeptical child,” Goodemote said. “I've always been impressed with her ability to connect with every child through stories and songs. She certainly has that special something to make them feel like they are the only ones in the room.”

Even on video, Ferris is still able to make that deep connection with a child, as you can easily get the sense that the video was made just for you, Goodemote said.

“On a deeper level, the videos provide a sense of normalcy to an unpredictable world at the moment. Children need this now more than ever,” Goodemote said. “I think it's the perfect way to end the day as you’re tucking your child into bed.”

Goodemote said having this and other programs online is a way to stay in touch with library users while the facility is closed. Wood Library provides digital offerings, including e-books for borrowing on OWWL2Go, research databases, and access to online language learning. Readers also can log on to the library’s book discussion forum. Participants in programs such as the New Yorker Discussion group also are meeting virtually.

“We’re trying to get creative,” Goodemote said.

Ferris said this is a way for the library — all libraries, she said — to continue connecting with children and their families, during a time when many need it most.

But behind every story there is a backstory, although in this case not a surprising one. Ferris said she really misses seeing the kids.

“You really feed off the responses of the kids,” Ferris said. “That’s something I truly miss.”