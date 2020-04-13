This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

We have been looking at some of the observations that I have been making, or have heard, during these challenging times, knowing that they may be “old news” by the time this column runs. Let’s continue.

First, as I write this on April 1, I don’t think that we will be hearing about any April Fools’ Day Jokes or Pranks this year — that would be so wrong.

Second, there is some more good news for those with financially strained budgets during our health crisis. The utility rate increases for RG&E and NYSEG, that we have discussed, have been postponed for four months. It is not because of the virus. It is so there can be continuing negotiations with the regulators on the final rates.

Third, there is some more good financial news, but most of us aren’t really going anywhere so we can’t take advantage of it. Gas prices are dropping. Today in Henrietta, at BJ’s, where I get my gas, and at Costco, regular gas is $ 1.69 a gallon. My research, because my memory isn’t what it once was, indicates that the last time our regular gas prices in the Rochester area were under $2 a gallon was the fall of 2015.

Fourth, I have been hesitant during these difficult times — with so many Americans losing their jobs or having their hours cut back, small businesses closed, or seeing substantial declines in their revenues, and so much more financial strain — to write about the need for more Americans to save more and avoid or minimize debt as much as possible. However, with many Americans being forced to cut expenses, do with less, and be creative about free family and individual experiences, perhaps when this is all over, they may look back and remember that they can save more and incur less debt, and realize their benefits, especially when tough times come.

According to a recent release from bankrate.com, “110 million U.S. adults entered the coronavirus outbreak with credit card debt, according to a survey by CreditCards.com. Of those with credit card debt, 56%, or 61 million people, had been carrying that debt for at least one year. That includes 27 million who had been carrying debt for at least three years consecutively, and 17 million who had been in the red for at least five years.” Also, according to CreditCards.com, Nearly half (49%) of credit card debtors were stressed about their credit card debt at the time the pandemic ramped up in the U.S.

Fifth, we talked last time about what businesses might benefit from this crisis when it ends. I am thinking maybe appliance dealers who sell stand-alone freezers should be added to the list.

Sixth, I just have to include this one. Sorry! I am always talking about how in some ways we have blurred the lines between needs and wants, wishes, luxuries and conveniences, including vacations — and that, when it comes to those “non-needs”, marketers have done a masterful job of making us think that we really do need them. One way that they do that is to subtly and subconsciously convince us that we “deserve” them. However, every once in a long while they come right out and say it. A recent “come to Myrtle Beach” vacation television commercial from before the virus crisis, actually says, “You deserve it.” Hard to resist that message, or think that going isn’t something you need to do.

Seventh, one other thing I have noticed, over the last two garbage days, is that Americans staying at home are doing a lot more spring cleaning than I can remember them doing in the past. I just hope that, given all that we have been seeing and hearing about acts of kindness and generosity in this crisis, more people are looking long and hard at what they really need, and perhaps donating more things to help others. Speaking about all of those wonderful acts of kindness that we have learned about, I am sure that we will see a lot more kindness in our lives when this is over. It makes me wonder if all of our children are getting and growing from those many messages of kindness. I hope that parents are taking every opportunity to emphasize those messages and the importance of kindness. Maybe, when this is over, we will be able to take down some of those “Be Kind” signs from the walls that I see at schools.

Eighth, as I write this column, talk is just beginning now on a potential financial problem that I have been talking about for weeks. Initially, we heard about some no-eviction and no-foreclosure programs to help Americans who might have trouble paying their rent or mortgage payments during this crises. My first reaction was, yes, but these sound like just deferment, not forgiveness programs, so what happens when those deferments end? The full unpaid rent and mortgage payments, as well as the current ones, are going to be immediately due. Also, at least as for the unpaid mortgages, missed payments mean that there will be more accumulating interest, because no payments were timely applied to principal. As I indicated, it looks like there is now beginning to be more focus on these deferments-versus-forgiveness issues.

Next time I want to share my research on the origins and history of soap, since we are all washing our hands with it so much these days, but I want to end with something that really touches me and tears me up every time I see it. It is the State Farm insurance television commercial with the “Rise Up” song in the background and a lawn sign that says, “HOPE ISN’T CANCELLED.”

STAY SAFE!

John Ninfo is a retired bankruptcy judge and the founder of the National CARE Financial Literacy Program. Find his previous weekly columns at http://www.mpnnow.com/search?text=Ninfo or at http://www.monroecopost.com/search?text=Ninfo.