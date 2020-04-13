Foodlink recently moved its volunteer operations from the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center to 2600 Manitou Road.

Monroe County and United Way of Greater Rochester rallied local organizations to support the relocation, including Wegmans, Teamsters Local 118, Greater Rochester Enterprise and Acquest Realty.

"Having access to a spacious, off-site facility where volunteers can safely pack food to meet the increased need in our communities has been critical to our COVID-19 response efforts," said Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink. "This could not have happened without the support from so many. Collaborating with United Way, Monroe County, Wegmans, the Teamsters Local 118 and others helps ensure we can put food on the table for thousands of families in the Rochester region during this difficult time."

More than 500 volunteers have assisted Foodlink at the convention center since mid-March. During the nearly four weeks in the space, Foodlink volunteers packed more than 10,000 bags of food for its backpack program and 30,000 emergency food supply boxes for distribution through its network of more than 100 hunger-relief partners and 24 drive-thru food distributions.

“This crisis has brought to the forefront the power of what good can happen when we work together, unified in new and different ways,” said Jaime Saunders, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester. “Within 48 hours, so many partners came together to support Foodlink from our United Way team to Monroe County staff to drivers at Wegmans and the Teamsters — all to ensure community needs continued to be met without disruption.”

Foodlink opened volunteer shifts through the United Way at uwrochester.org/covidvolunteer to pack bags for its backpack program and assemble the next round of 10,000 emergency food supply boxes for food-insecure households throughout the region.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger (mpnnow.com/subscribenow).