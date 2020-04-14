Amazon announced it is hiring an additional 75,000 workers at its facilities. This is on top of the 100,000 new positions created last month.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Amazon announced it is hiring an additional 75,000 workers at its facilities.

This is on top of the 100,000 new positions created last month.

The company went on a hiring spree adding warehouse and delivery workers across the country amid a surge in online shopping.

Amazon has also raised employees' hourly pay and doubled overtime pay for warehouse workers.