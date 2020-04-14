Soon, you'll be able to track your payment on the IRS website. It's called "Get My Payment." The IRS says the tracker will be up and running by the end of this week.

Where is your stimulus check? Some of you have told us you've already received it, but many say it still hasn't come.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, most Americans will get their money by April 17.

If you don't, it may be because you didn't provide your banking information to the IRS. In that case, a paper check will be sent out on April 24.

