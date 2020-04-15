Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Emily Hanss, of East Rochester, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.

Fairport

Emily Guerrera, Genevieve Hamilton, Cameron Hughes and Michael Kerxhalli, of Fairport, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.

Duncan McKechney, of Fairport, recently joined the SUNY Potsdam chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.

Pittsford

Sarah Garber, Thomas Lappas and Alexa Ralston, of Pittsford, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.

Aidan Richardson, of Pittsford, played on the men’s ice hockey team at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania for the winter 2019-20 season. Richardson, a graduate of Pittsford Mendon High School, majors in applied history.

Rochester

Kelsey Castro, Tangying Fu, Kathryn Hackett, Rose Hair, Ye He, Felipe Hernandez Jr., Cathy Rasmussen, Amber Rice, Nathaneal Sniatecki, Emmarae Stein and Deanna Tinch, of Rochester, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines.