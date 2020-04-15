Please limit your contacts and travel. Practice social distancing, limit travel to essential travel only, cover your cough, wash your hands and don’t touch your face! Close contact and body fluids increases your risk for COVID-19. Being within approximately 6 feet of an individual with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time and having direct contact with body fluids (such as blood, phlegm and respiratory droplets) increases your risk. In protecting yourself, you protect others.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Sexual assault and child abuse is very complex, having everlasting emotional anxieties to the victim and their families. We all need to be aware and assist in the prevention of sexual violence and child abuse.

April 19-25 is Crime Victims’ Rights Week, bringing recognition, honor and help to victims to restore their lives. The New York State Sheriffs’ Victim Hotline, or VINE, is a free confidential service that notifies those that register by phone and email when an offender is released from jail or prison. Contact VINE at (888) VINE-4-NY or go to vinelink.com for information. You have a right to know.

Kenneth Miller, chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, District Attorney Michael Calarco have joined me in two proclamations addressing sexual assault awareness and prevention, as well as child abuse prevention, and Victims’ Rights Week that will be presented at the April 21 Board of Supervisors meeting. If you know of and/or have witnessed a sexual assault or child abuse, please report the crime by calling 911. For victim’s assistance, contact the Victim’s Resource Center in Newark by calling (315) 331-1171.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Distracted driving is a first offense in many states and continues to gain recognition across the nation as a deadly problem. It is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system — anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.

Texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.

In February 2020, 57 males and eight females were committed to the jail facility. There were 77 transports, 4,706 inmate meals served, and $4,342.21 collected from 10 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,552 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The Jail Facility secured two parole violators and registered 32 sex offenders.

Court security officers cleared 2,799 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 37 weapons and 44 other contraband items similar to Transportation Security Administration airport security — firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.

Deputies traveled 98,738 miles on patrol, investigating 89 motor vehicle collisions in which seven people were injured, 83 crash investigations, four missing persons, 27 animal complaints, 320 minor crimes, one major crime, six fire investigations, 1,367 miscellaneous complaints and 676 other complaints. Deputies issued 239 traffic tickets, four DWIs and made 63 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests plus 18 mental health arrests.

The Records Office processed 91 requests for reports and conducted 20 records checks. The Pistol Permit Unit processed 46 pistol permit applications and 52 pistol permit amendments requiring a Brady Check. The Civil Office processed 101 legal papers and 93 Family Court orders, handled four evictions, received $167,727.61 and paid out $165,241.19 to creditors. This month, $17,214.91 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 12 people with DWI: two by Macedon PD, five by Newark PD, one by Palmyra OD and four by the Sheriff’s Office. Please drink responsibly!

Sgt. Investigators Roger LaClair and Zachary Aunkst attended a video exam for investigations training in Rochester. Court Security Supervisor Dawn Pisciotti assisted Monroe County with their promotional process,. Lt. Matt Ryndock, Sgt. Investigators Matt Hilkert and Zachary Aunkst, Sgt. Chris VerStraete, and deputies Brandon Burnett and James Dunlap attended ERT tryouts at Hobart College in Geneva. Lt. Joe Croft, Sgts. Joe Roeland and George Lorenz, and Deputy Justin Lucia attended a K-9 selection at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. Lt. Matt Ryndock and Sgt. Investigator Matt Hilkert attended a tactical team leadership forum in Saratoga Springs. Lts. Robert Milby and Joe Croft, and Sgt. Matt Carr attended a findings of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas PSC seminar at Whitesboro Senior High in Marcy,. Chief Deputy Steve Sklenar assisted Yates County with its reaccreditation in Penn Yan.

As of March 12, all schools, training and business travel has been suspended until the COVID-19 state of emergency ends.

Undersheriff Jeffrey Fosdick and Correction Officer Rick Orlopp completed 30 years of service. I salute Jeff and Rick for their service!

Search Wayne County NY Sheriff to download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available free of charge from the iTunes and Google Play (Android) app stores. The new app will help Wayne County citizens stay tuned to important information from the Sheriff’s Office. After downloading the app onto your smartphone, you can receive alerts, news and resources.

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity. Social media is used to inform you of events and arrests that would be released to the media, but timelier to keep you informed. Social media sites are not used as an official communication tool. Concerns and inquiries should be directed to me by calling (315) 946-5797, by emailing bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us or mailing Sheriff Barry Virts, 7376 state Route 31, Suite 1000, Lyons, NY, 14489. If you have a complaint that is an emergency or time sensitive, call 911 to have law enforcement respond immediately.

Visit us at our social media sites, Facebook page “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” Twitter accounts @SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff and waynecosheriff.org. Load the free MobilePatrol App on your smartphone for a one stop resource for all WCSO information.

Please contact me at (315) 946-5797 or at bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us with any questions or concerns you may have.