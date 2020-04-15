Based on the success of the 2019 Heels Up 5K, race organizers were optimistic about this year’s fundraiser for activities and exercise programs offered at the Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.

The race was set for April 4, with support from the close to 100 registered participants and race sponsors on board by early March. When New York state implemented social distancing rules and a pause to stop the spread of the coronavirus, however, it was clear the race could not be held as planned.

The second annual Heels Up for Healing 5K went virtual. T-shirts were distributed to all who wanted to participate. Runners and walkers were encouraged to do so from their home treadmills, neighborhood streets or local trails from April 4-8. They submitted their times, stories and photos via email to race organizer Amy Lee.

This year’s net profit outmatched that of 2019. More than $9,000 was raised for the residents of the Homestead.

“I want to thank the amazing community that continues to astonish me with the never-ending support,” Lee said. “I look forward to the success of next year’s race and continuing to grow as an event and community.”