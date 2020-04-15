Local residents join HCR Home Care

Adrianne Mann, of Webster, and Nary Rin, of Irondequoit, recently joined HCR Home Care.

Mann joined as executive director of the Certified Home Health Agency after more than 25 years in the Rochester Regional Health system at Unity Hospital and Rochester General Hospital. Her previous roles include director of nursing and nurse manager.

Rin joined as financial planning and analysis manager. He previously served as data analytics and information technology manager for Coordinated Care Services Inc., and a senior analyst at HCR Home Care.