Gilda’s Club Rochester adds board members

Marc Cohen and Kristen Coolbaugh, of Rochester; Tim Cook, of Chili; and Paige Monks, of Hilton, recently joined the board of directors for Gilda’s Club Rochester.

Cohen is chief of staff at Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Coolbaugh is an account manager at U.S. Employee Benefits Services Group.

Cook is president of Cook Communications LLC. Monks is an account executive at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

Rochester soldier re-enlists with National Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Steven Salter, of Rochester, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Salter serves with the Company C, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment.

"The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”

Gates resident joins Episcopal SeniorLife

Frank Guary, of Gates, recently joined Episcopal SeniorLife Communities as director of facilities for the Episcopal Church Home and River Edge Manor.

Guary has more than 30 years of experience in facilities management, and previously worked for Rochester Regional Health and the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center.

As director of facilities, Guary is responsible for the overall management of the Mount Hope campus facilities. This includes maintenance, security and safety, and environmental operations.