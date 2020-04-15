Since March 14, more than 791,000 claims have been filed, that's around 8% of the state's labor force.

New York's unemployment claims have skyrocketed by more than 2,500% since mid-March.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued his stay-at-home order back on March 20.

The governor is currently working on a plan with fellow governors in the northeast on when to re-open the economy.