This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

HORNELL — The New York State Department of Health has approved a response plan to treat residents at then Hornell Gardens nursing home who test positive for COVID-19.

The plan was approved Tuesday, following facility-wide COVID-19 testing conducted last week. In addition to treating patients who test positive, it includes guidelines on preventing COVID-19 exposure to residents and staff who have tested negative.

“We are working with our team at Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation in Waterloo, NY to transfer our residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 to a wing in their facility in order to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Hornell Gardens,” Bob Hurlbut, president of Hurlbut Care Communities, said in a statement.

On Friday evening, the Steuben County Health Department said that following mass testing at Hornell Gardens, 46 additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the individuals have been issued orders of isolation by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler acknowledged nursing homes are a "hotbed" for the coronavirus. On Monday, more than 130 people infected with the virus died in a nursing home in New York state.

"Protecting this vulnerable population is of the utmost importance to everyone in our community and we have all come together to address these issues," Wheeler said.

According to Steuben County officials, the response plan was developed and implemented by Hurlbut Care Communities, the New York State Department of Health, Steuben County, Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, Hornell Mayor John Buckley, state Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

As of Wednesday morning, 16 people in Steuben County had died from COVID-19-related causes, and 160 people have tested positive for the virus.

Includes reporting from the (Hornell) Evening Tribune