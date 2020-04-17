At the beginning of March, volunteers with the Newark Free Lunch program were feeding about 50 people daily on Tuesdays-Fridays in the basement dining room of Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

With the advent of the pandemic, the dining room was closed and Grab-and-Go lunches were handed out at the door. The numbers needing a free lunch rose to over 100 each day, with a high of 123 on March 16.

“These numbers have devastated our budget and we need some financial help,” said Manny Crespo, manager. “In the last 27 years, we have never turned anyone away and we do not want to turn anyone away now.”

Checks can be sent to Emmanuel UMC/Newark Free Lunch Program, 301 E. Miller St., Newark, New York, 14513.