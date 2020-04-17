Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 42° | Lo: 30°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WSW at 9mph

Today: Some sun to start, with light snow developing during the afternoon. A coating to an inch around Rochester, with a few inches south. High 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers ending. Low 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Partly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 49° | Lo: 35°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 13mph

Becoming partly cloudy. High 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of afternoon showers

Sunday

Hi: 55° | Lo: 34°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WSW at 17mph

Partly cloudy early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later in the day. High 55F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

A few clouds

And a look ahead to...

Monday

Hi: 47° | Lo: 36°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NNW at 8mph

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.