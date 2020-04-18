Renovations and upgrades proposed at each of the district buildings as part of $61 million capital project

CANANDAIGUA — At some point this spring, residents in the Canandaigua city school district will be voting on a roughly $61 million capital project that will result in work at each of the school buildings.

With schools closed until May 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty over when they will reopen — and also up in the air, when residents will even go to the polls to vote on capital projects, school budgets and school board elections — Superintendent Jamie Farr is certain of at least one thing.

Much of the work planned is necessary, Farr said, and coming soon, residents will know more about what is called the “Asset Preservation and Safety Project.”

The capital project will be financed largely through state aid and the district’s capital reserve fund. There is no increase proposed in the local share, Farr said.

“It’s nothing glamorous,” Farr said. “We need to get this going.”

A quick glance at the district’s wish-list shows that almost all of the district’s boilers are well beyond their life expectancy and failing, so the project includes replacements.

Pavement at the Canandaigua Academy needs to be taken care of and the bus circle at the Middle School is deteriorating and is in need of repair, Farr said.

Restrooms at the Primary-Elementary and Middle Schools also are in poor condition and in need of work. The kitchen and cafeteria at the Primary-Elementary School also will see upgrades.

More work is planned, should voters give the OK.

“Every single building is going to be touched,” Farr said.

District officials are planning a video project that will outline the proposal in greater detail and will be shared with residents before the vote, which was originally scheduled in May.

An early guess had votes rescheduled for June 1, while Farr said some are now suggesting June 9. The fiscal year for school districts begins July 1.

“It is stressful,” Farr said.