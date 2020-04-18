Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Canandaigua hotel is expected to open this summer

CANANDAIGUA — The Lake House on Canandaigua, the hotel formerly known as The Inn on the Lake and currently in development by the Sands family, is getting ready to hire in anticipation of opening later in the year.

The Sand Bar — the first building on the South Main Street campus planning to open this year — was tentatively scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, but that was before the coronavirus outbreak.

Canandaigua city officials have fielded complaints about construction being allowed to continue here and at the nearby Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort site. The construction has been determined to be essential and allowed, city officials said.

The Lake House at Canandaigua spokesman Ethan Elkins said in an email the development team is continuously adapting operations to follow the guidance of federal and local government and health agencies for any projects the government has declared as essential.

The hotel project was deemed essential because of the economic demand it is fulfilling for the region, Elkins said. LeChase Construction has developed COVID-19 safety resources and guidelines for each project, including a site-specific safety orientation, site-specific safety plan, First Aid protocol, project closure plan, positive test result directive, and positive test cleaning protocol, Elkins said.

“At the moment, we are still on target for an anticipated opening this summer but are monitoring activities daily and taking preventative and reasonable actions to maintain a safe environment for all those working onsite,” Elkins said.

Hiring is going on.

Geneva native Kevin Kenyon was named recently the new food and beverage director of the hotel operation.

After launching his career at a series of private clubs, he served in leadership roles at high-end operations in Rhode Island and Texas. His personal interests include staying active through golfing, kayaking, cooking and spending time with friends and family.

“I acquired a passion for hospitality at a young age,” said Kenyon in a prepared statement. “In my new role at The Lake House, I am thrilled to help craft the hotel’s culinary programming by drawing from my experience in previous roles. Working in tandem with our executive chef, we aim to bring new offerings to the area and elevate the region as a gastronomic destination in the state of New York and beyond.”

Kenyon is going to need some help.

A career fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, via Indeed Events and will focus on staffing operational positions.

General manager Simon Dewar said in a statement that applicants should be interested in a hands-on approach to hospitality.

“The Lake House team is excited to begin staffing our operation as we approach our highly anticipated opening this year,” Dewar said.

Positions include full- and part-time servers, bussers, and bartenders for the Sand Bar. Also needed are people for full- and part-time cooks for the restaurant, full- and part-time executive stewards, full- and part-time banquet servers, a full-time senior maintenance engineer and part-time valet attendants.