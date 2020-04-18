The week of April 19 has been identified as Victims’ Rights Week across the nation. This year’s theme is “Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights, Inspire Hope.” It is difficult to imagine a time where it seems these values have been made more difficult — but we persevere and we cannot imagine a time where these values will mean more on a day-to-day basis.

On an annual basis, district attorneys’ offices across the nation celebrate our survivors, service providers, advocates and law enforcement. In Ontario County, we always look forward to this celebration. Probation and the Sheriff’s Office supervise the Day Reporting Program members as we install our STOP-DWI memory garden, recognizing the lives forever changed by drunk or drugged drivers. An example of the importance of the need to “Seek Justice.”

We gather with the community to recognize the efforts of so many people on behalf of victims and survivors — our law enforcement, probation officers and child protective caseworkers on the front lines. The importance of listening, investigating and prosecuting offenders is as important today as it has ever been. At a time when people are told to isolate, we need to remember that isolation is a tool of those seeking to utilize power, control and isolation for their own warped purposes. We understand the need to make sure that we ensure the rights of all victims.

We celebrate the teamwork of our three advocates, our partners and our service providers who listen and make referrals to and among one another. Their efforts to determine the unique and specific needs of each victim help to move people on their path from victim to survivor. We appreciate the efforts of our new case manager as we continue to work with survivors long after their case is adjudicated. So much effort is directed to “Inspire Hope.”

As we “Seek Justice,” we remember that justice looks different from the eyes and perspective of every individual. Some survivors are seeking vindication and answers. As a community, we are realizing that being heard and being able to share what happened is as important for some survivors as are the words “guilty.” Allowing a survivor who the system failed years ago to share her violent experience, her efforts to be heard and her tireless quest for justice to become the voice of change for what a decade ago was a flawed system was Justice. We celebrate that voice. We recognize the deputy who learned that a victim of domestic violence had suffered a broken leg. He responded to the hospital and, although not his case, investigated the assault and found justice for the survivor. We celebrate the probation department, collaborating with advocates and prosecutors, to obtain victim impact statements and restitution orders, utilizing a trauma-informed and victim-friendly approach. Not only does the probation department “Seek Justice,” it continues to “Ensure Victims’ Rights.”

As we “Ensure Victims’ Rights,” we celebrate that we have an administrative assistant who, as she downloaded body-worn camera footage, realized what she saw done to an ostensible defendant who is in all respects a victim. We celebrate investigators who listen to the dark experiences of child abuse, who believe and who put together cases that result in a defendant having two options: plea and be held accountable, or go to trial on a case where a jury will convict you and hold you accountable. We recognize the Family Court clerk who, when presented with a family offense (domestic violence) petition, refers petitioners for advocacy and ultimately counseling to deal with the trauma of domestic violence. Although preferring not to involve law enforcement, this clerk “Ensures Victims’ Rights” as survivors of domestic violence in Family Court.

As we “Inspire Hope,” we need only look around to see the shining examples of hope. At a time where COVID-19 has attempted to darken our lives and steal our hope, we need only open our eyes to see the inspiration right in front of us. Our first-responders are on the front lines every day delivering hope. Our medical providers are in the trenches every day, fighting for our friends, our families and our neighbors. Leaders, working remotely, providing direction, support and hope. We are surrounded by so many who “Inspire Hope.” Child Protective Services, investigators from law enforcement, the Child Advocacy Center, SANE nurses at Thompson Hospital, advocates from Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes and the District Attorney’s Office, all working to “Inspire Hope.” Children who do not prefer to disclose abuse to their parents, but can share with a school counselor are able to obtain justice. That school counselor becomes the trusting, supportive, caring adult that the child needs in a difficult time “Seeks Justice, Ensures Victims’ Rights and Inspires Hope” is someone we celebrate.

So at a time when we cannot gather to celebrate Victims’ Rights Week, we still have an opportunity to commune and recognize and celebrate all who “Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights and “Inspire Hope” in our hearts, and in our words and in our actions.

Jim Ritts is Ontario County district attorney.