The driver from Farmington was not hurt and the truck landed in the canal, according to Wayne County Sheriff's report.

A food truck driver who lost control of his vehicle jumped out of the truck before it came to rest in Erie Canal, according to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a food truck, Mario Torres, 37, of Farmington, was not injured, according to the sheriff’s report.

Deputies responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Route 31 in the town of Macedon, near the intersection of Alderman Road, shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Torres stated that he had lost control due to a mechanical issue and had to jump out of the moving vehicle before it came to rest in the Erie Canal, according to deputies.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also responded to the scene due to a potential spill of oil and or gasoline into the canal. The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Macedon Center and South Macedon Fire Departments and the Town of Macedon Ambulance.