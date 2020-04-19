However, watercraft cannot be used for charters or rentals, and any restaurant facilities there must remain take-out or delivery only.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Privately-owned marinas, boat launches, and many other recreational marine locations will be reopened following the announcement by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday.

The announcement, made in conjunction with similar ones from the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, is the latest change to the guidance from Empire State Development on what is and isn't affected by the governor's Executive Order 202, which ordered employers to reduce the number of employees working at individual locations to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance regarding privately-owned marinas, boatyards and recreational marine manufacturers allows for operations and boat repair/maintenance so long as the facilities "adhere to strict social distancing and sanitization protocols." However, watercraft cannot be used for charters or rentals, and any restaurant facilities there must remain take-out or delivery only.

Messenger Post News partners News10 NBC