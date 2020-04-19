As of Sunday, Ontario County Public Health reported 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 112 people quarantined
As of Sunday, Ontario County Public Health reported 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Quarantined: 112
Hospitalized: 9
Recovered: 41
Tested negative: 1,011
Deaths: 4
For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health