As of Sunday, Ontario County Public Health reported 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 112 people quarantined

As of Sunday, Ontario County Public Health reported 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Quarantined: 112

Hospitalized: 9

Recovered: 41

Tested negative: 1,011

Deaths: 4

For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health