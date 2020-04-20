The Shortsville resident was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital for treatment Sunday

MANCHESTER — The Shortsville driver who Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said was behind the wheel of a vehicle that drove off County Road 25 and came to rest in a field has been charged.

Jamie L. Elder, 39, of 850 state Route 21, Lot 1B, was charged Sunday with driving while ability impaired by drugs and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, deputies said.

Elder was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital for treatment, deputies said.

Elder is scheduled to appear in Manchester Town Court at a later date.