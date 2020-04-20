Newark Central School District students and parents without internet access or enough bandwidth are using Wi-Fi hotspots outside Lincoln School and Newark High School, among other locations, to complete assignments and communicate with their teachers and classmates.

Before schools shut down in March, the IT department set up these access points for students and parents to use from their cars.

Newark Public Library also offers free Wi-Fi access from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays outside the Hi-Rise apartments at 200 E. Miller St.; 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays outside Windsong Terrace; and 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at Driving Park Circle.

Wi-Fi also is available outside the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, 131 Drumlin Court.

PTA President Michele DeYulio found the Wi-Fi signal powerful enough outside Kelley School for her sons, Anthony and Nicholas.

“We live on the outskirts of town and Spectrum does not service our road, so we have a landline for internet service and max speeds are just slightly better than dial-up service,” she said. “For normal email and quick searches online it has always worked well, but for these circumstances it just cannot support multiple kids online throughout the day streaming videos and working online for school. The Wi-Fi hotspots are a total lifesaver for our family in helping to keep the kids on track with their studies.

“The Wi-Fi has no login and is open to all NCSD staff and students. It enables students to log on to the internet to access their iReady lessons, Schoology and other sites that are part of their digital learning curriculum. It is safe for parents to have their children use since it has the same restrictions as when they were in school, so academics and learning sites are able to be loaded and other nonessential sites are prohibited and do not load.”

DeYulio drives her sons every other day to Kelley School to check into Schoology, log in to iReady for the lessons and download the necessary files in order to do the classwork remotely.

“Now that the kids are learning new material, our trips have become more frequent in order for us to submit work assignments, watch video materials and review lessons online,” she said. ”With the majority of the assignments and content being virtual, these trips have become essential in order to stay in contact and on task with my kids’ teachers and classes.”

While her sons are busy with schoolwork, DeYulio works on the PTA-produced Kelley yearbook.

“We usually bring snacks and drinks, and try to make it a fun experience,” she said. “Sometimes we even bring our dogs. We usually go over what we want to get done and set goals before we head out, so that we stay focused and make the most of our time in the car. Everyone has their own space and we try to limit our stays to about two hours each trip. So far, it has helped us be successful with this new way of learning, and it gets us out of the house and breaks up our day.”

Anthony DeYuilio said, “I would much rather be in class with my teacher, Mr. Wood, but at least I can watch the videos that he posts and see him, and get my work done here in the car.”

Nicholas DeYulio said, “I like that my teachers give me all of my assignments at the beginning of the week on Monday. This way, I can choose what I want to focus on first and work at my own pace online. If it is nice out and we want to play outside all day, we can just change the schedule to how it works best for me and my family.”