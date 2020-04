Ontario County Public Health added 3 new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday

Ontario County Public Health added 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 85.

Quarantined: 110

Hospitalized: 9

Recovered: 47

Tested negative: 1,073

Deaths: 5

