Unemployment applicants express frustration, disillusionment at current system

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

For Michael Manikowski, economic developer for Ontario County, there was one word to describe the current rate of unemployment in the area.

“Devastation. There’s no other way to put it,” Manikowski said.

Manikowski also noted a severe change of pace in businesses within the region. While large sectors of the economy had been running smoothly before the onset of COVID-19, multiple sectors, from hospitality to retail, were now “all devastated.”



“All of our business is going to be at a crawl,” he said. “This is, this is something none of us ever wanted to see, didn’t even know was coming. ... Getting back will be a creep and a crawl. And we have to understand that, but also from an economic development side, think about how we can cooperate, coordinate at the county.”

In the most recent data published by the state’s Division of Research and Statistics, which is part of the Department of Labor, New Yorkers in the Finger Lakes region have experienced a 2,476% change in unemployment over the current year for the week ending on April 11. For initial claims on a county by county basis, Ontario County experienced a slight drop in claims from the prior week, from 2,065 to 2,026.

Trina Solea of Canandaigua is one resident who has been unable to work. After the New York State on PAUSE executive order was issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the place where Solea worked was closed on March 22. As a self-employed hair stylst, Solea was able to file for unemployment, but it wasn’t easy.

“I think I filed three separate times, because they kept changing it,” Solea said.

Eventually, she did receive an email from the state informing her that she needed to call, although that also proved to be difficult.

“I tried calling them several times. I even downloaded a callback app that called them 7,000 times one week, and I could not get through to anybody,” she said.

While Solea does have some savings at the moment, and the $1,200 check from the federal CARES Act, she knows it won’t last forever, and is frustrated.

“This is crazy. I mean, we all file taxes every year,” Solea said, referring to some of her other friends who also work as hair stylists. “It’s a long time to go without any pay.”

Another stylist, Olivia VonRhedey of Canandaigua, expressed similar sentiments when it came to filing Unemployment Insurance claims. Initially filing with the state on April 1, VonRhedey had been out of work since March 18. While she was able to receive an update informing her that she was receiving her unemployment benefits since March according to a representative from the labor department, “my account is still pending, no payments.”

“I have had no income since mid-March," she said. "When I call all they tell me is I have a valid claim, but can give me no answer to when that claim will be filled. It’s absurd that we can’t work with no choice and have no source of income.”

The Daily Messenger reached out to the Department of Labor for comment, but at press time Tuesday had not received any reply.

Among actions county officials are taking to help small businesses or people who are unemployed is offering online links and resources. According to Andrea L. McGraw, deputy commissioner for the county’s Department of Social Services, Ontario County Workforce Development is offering assistance to individuals and businesses over email and the phone. The services span everything from typical job searching activities such as career counseling, job leads and resumé writing, to more specific services related to COVID-19.

“We have been referring businesses to resources available related to COVID-19 and have been fielding a number of calls regarding Unemployment Benefits and making referral to the Department of Labor,” McGraw said in an email.

Manikowski also said the Economic Development office was attempting to be a “navigator” for those affected by the economic impact of the pandemic — “so that when a small business calls, we can get them to the right spot where they can get hand-holding to help put together the application or get answers to questions.”

Elected officials have also been issuing statements on the economic impact of the coronavirus, with Assemblyman Brian Kolb-R, Canandaigua, describing it as an “economic emergency.”

“An unprecedented number of New Yorkers are out of work. It’s obviously an upsetting situation for individuals and families that have become unemployed as a result of this health crisis,” Kolb said in a statement, adding that he had sponsored legislation that would “provide tax credits, regulatory relief, emergency capital and zero-interest loans to small business owners.

“We all have to continue to do our part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. That community effort will help get people back to work sooner than later,” Kolb said.

For state Senator Pam Helming-R, Canandaigua, the central goal at the present moment is “keeping people safe and planning for the reopening of the economy.”

Helming also addressed how “devastating” the shutdown of businesses as a result of COVID-19 has been for families and small businesses.

“That is why I have been fighting to improve New York's unemployment system by bringing in over one thousand caseworkers and new technology to process claims more quickly,” she said.

In a statement emailed to the Daily Messenger, Helming said: “My office has personally assisted several hundred residents with unique unemployment claims. We continue to work with local businesses and Congressman Tom Reed to secure help from the Federal Small Business Administration so they can weather this storm. We are all in this together and we need to keep moving forward."

Yet while officials may have worked to address the system’s shortcomings, Solea has found it to be cold comfort.

“I don’t trust anybody right now. I don’t have faith in the government right now," she said. "I just want to get back to work. I just want to go to work.”



