This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

ROCHESTER — Monroe County's Public Health Commissioner is calling on the state to investigate a local nursing home.

Dr. Michael Mendoza sent a letter to Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of the State's Department of Health.

Mendoza references a report by The Democrat and Chronicle, saying at least seven people died of COVID-19 at the Hurlbut Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Brighton.

Mendoza said in his letter, "I am asking the New York State Department of Health to conduct an investigation into The Hurlbut facility and the accuracy of their reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths within this severely hit nursing home."

It also said, "I do not believe that this perceived misinformation by The Hurlbut is the proper message we should be sending to the residents of our community at this time."