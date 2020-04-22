Victor Central Schools is hosting a virtual town hall tonight, and is looking for public feedback.

On the survey website Thoughtexchange, the district's Board of Education issued a statement inviting Victor residents to offer their "questions, comments and concerns" regarding the upcoming proposed budget for the next fiscal year. The district's current plan is to raise the tax cap to meet growing budget demands.

"Our District has experienced tremendous growth over the past 15 years, and funding has not kept pace with that growth. Specifically, we have the lowest per-pupil expenditure (total budget divided by # of students) in the entire state of NY, which impacts staffing in several areas as well as our ability to maintain appropriate savings (Reserves)," according to the statement opening the survey.

In a virtual budget workshop board meeting done on April 16, available on the district's YouTube account, the board had projected a new tax rate of $17.14, or a 7.8% increase.

People interested in commenting on the district's budget plan are invited to leave feedback this afternoon. The town hall will follow tonight, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. on the district's Facebook page.