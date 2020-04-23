A proposed change in the city's ordinance is in the works

CANANDAIGUA — The fee charged to city residents who fail to clear their sidewalks of snow — forcing the city to do the work instead — may end up in the hands of City Council.

What that fee will be, however, remains up in the air.

City property owners and occupants are required to keep adjoining sidewalks free from snow and ice within 24 hours of a snow event. The city will step in for those who do not but will charge the property owner.

The $80 fee is based on the average hourly rate of a Department of Public Works employee, administrative overhead fees, fringe benefits and equipment costs.

By ordinance, the $80 fee is the minimum amount that can be charged and the city cannot charge any less than one hour of time, even though the clearing itself in most cases takes much less time than that.

City Council is weighing a change in the ordinance that enables councilmembers to set the fee annually, meaning it could be raised or lowered by the council itself rather than set in stone as it is now.

As part of the proposed ordinance change on the table, the new fee is proposed to be the amount for half an hour of work, or $40. Council has previously discussed setting the fee at $50. Some are happy with the current fee.

Now, there is talk of separate fees for commercial and residential properties as well as escalating fees for those who repeatedly do not comply.

Councilmember Rob O’Brien said a punitive fee may stop people from gaming the system by determining it may be cheaper for them to have the city do it.

Without it, “we’re going to be in the snow-plowing business,” O’Brien said.

Councilmember Karen White said it’s not uncommon to have fees such as this in other cities and many provide an annual warning to citizens, which Canandaigua does — sometimes, more than once.

“I don’t think $80 is out of line,” White said. “This is not a service we’re willing to provide. This is a service we’re trying to discourage.”

City officials say the ordinance, which began to be more strictly enforced after residents indicated they wanted it to be in a 2018 citizen survey, is working. From Nov. 1, 2019, to Jan. 24, 2020, there were 57 snow removal invoices, some of which were repeat offenders. From November 2018 to May 2019, 209 invoices were issued.

The ordinance is meant to clear sidewalks for walkers and those who operate wheelchairs to move about freely during winter months. Increased enforcement has prompted some to complain about the fees they were charged.

Whatever the fee works out to be — and it’s expected to be determined before the next winter season — City Council will have more flexibility than it does now, according to Councilmember Jim Terwilliger.

“If people take advantage of this, then we can have the ability to raise the fee,” Terwilliger said.