City Council is waiting for more information before deciding definitively on what to do about Fourth of July

CANANDAIGUA — City officials have made no decision on what to do about Fourth of July festivities — but when they do, considerations will come down to health and finances.

The idea of canceling or postponing the annual parade through downtown, community picnic, live entertainment and fireworks was floated a month ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which will blow an estimated $1.5 million hole in the city budget.

The holiday event, which can draw as many as 10,000 spectators from the city and beyond, costs the city approximately $35,000 to put on. For now, several members of City Council appear ready to call it a day — one spent at home, rather than in public.

During Council’s environmental committee meeting Tuesday night, Councilmember Renée Sutton said it pains her to say it, but a compelling case can be made to call it now because it’s the right thing to do.

“Munich cancelled Oktoberfest, for crying out loud,” said Sutton, referring to the German city’s decision to forego the annual celebration in October because of the risks associated with the coronavirus.

The city and Canandaigua American Legion already have cancelled the annual Memorial Day parade in May, and city officials are bracing for the possibility that the Kershaw Park beach area will not open that holiday weekend as is traditionally the case.

Although planning for the July 4 event takes time, City Manager John Goodwin said he is awaiting more guidance from the state and federal government on reopening businesses and schools and possible changes to health and safety guidelines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s PAUSE order is set to expire May 15. Former Lt. Gov. Bob Duffy, who is president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, will oversee a group developing a reopening plan for the Finger Lakes region.

That said, Goodwin said the community should be prepared to stay at home on July 4.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, but we just haven’t gotten to the bridge yet,” Goodwin said. “But we are awfully close to the bridge.”

Not all the councilmembers are in favor of cancelling, at least not yet.

Mayor Bob Palumbo said that while the holiday event may not have as much of a fanfare as previous events, festivities could be a good boost for the city’s economy and serve as a re-grand opening of downtown.

“I really hope the numbers show we can do it,” Palumbo said.

Some are discussing staging the parade later on in the summer or tying it to other events in the city.

Councilmember Robert O’Brien said an event later on could be a “great way to mark the end and the beginning of something new.”

Any decision will be made based on the latest possible information concerning health and finances, Goodwin said.

The city is facing time constraints in planning, and teams and marching bands may — or may not — be able to participate, anyway, according to Councilmember Dan Unrath.

“I don’t want to be yelling the sky is falling … but I am concerned about health issues,” Unrath said.