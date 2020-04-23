Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Alexandra Brockhuizen and Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon; Shane Hake, of Ontario; Julia Hatfalvi, of Palmyra; and Jourdan Plaisted, of Walworth, were named to the winter 2020 dean’s list for academic achievement at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Shaina Olton, of Macedon; Alberto Morales, of Newark; and Catriona Guthrie, of Palmyra, recently received academic awards during the Daniel G. Fay Honors Convocation at SUNY Canton. The event celebrates students with the top GPA for their class year in their major. Olton and Guthrie major in health care management, and Morales studies sustainable energy technology.

Kathryn Thomas, of Macedon, and Kailey Crosby, of Walworth, recently joined the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Thomas attends Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and Crosby attends SUNY Potsdam.