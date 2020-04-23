County reports 9 people have died in Ontario County due to COVID-19

Ontario County Public Health reported 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; number of deaths rise to 9

Quarantined: 81

Hospitalized: 8

Recovered: 47

Tested negative: 1,191

Deaths: 9

For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health