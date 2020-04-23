The Eastman School of Music will offer over 40 online courses, programs and workshops from June 22 to Aug. 15.

Programs and workshops will include faculty special topic presentations, Q&A sessions and online material shared with participants. Many workshops will offer one-on-one sessions with faculty and the option to audit a workshop for a lower tuition fee.

New courses include “Guitar Heroes!,” “How to Listen to a Symphony,” “Swashbuckling Sailors and the Songs They Sing,” and “The Treasury of Music Manuscripts.” Musicians can learn how to repair their own music scores and Alice Carli will demonstrate how to preserve music collections with materials found at home.

Visit summer.esm.rochester.edu for information.