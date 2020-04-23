“My good opinion once lost is lost forever.” Is it the same with you?

The Inquiring Taxpayer writes often about capital as in money. But I will not write about that today. I write often about the squandering of public dollars in economic development ventures that are often fruitless and almost always needless. But not today. I am tempted to point out that the billions in cash handouts and “tax discounts” that state and local governments have used to subsidize private profits could have been more wisely spent on public health programs and facilities. But I won’t write about that today.

Today I want to write about another type of capital, moral capital. Moral capital is the accumulation of deeds and words that make up a person’s credibility trust account. A trust account, built over time, that determines whether others form a “good opinion” of an individual.

A question that is always relevant, but especially so during the current novel coronavirus emergency, is, as the old TV show asked, “Who do you trust?” In terms of political/government leaders, who has built up the moral capital to gain your trust? In terms of media outlets and personalities, who has accrued the moral capital that might lead you to say: “I can turn there for an honest account of things.”

On April 20, USA Today ran an essay titled “Create COVID-19 Commission Now.” I suspect that the average reader, approaching the essay objectively, would find it well-reasoned. In essence, it suggested that Congress establish a special commission to evaluate in detail the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic. I also suspect that many readers’ objectivity will end upon seeing that a co-author of the essay was none other than Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

One large segment of readers will probably, and with legitimate reason, conclude that any commission suggested by Rep. Schiff will be just one more attempt to discredit, and, of course, impeach President Trump. An equally large segment is likely to view the essay with approval, hoping that Ahab will finally, with this harpoon, rightfully kill the white whale. While the essay calls for a bipartisan effort to create the Coronavirus Commission, it is co-authored by Rep. Schiff and two other Democrat representatives. Hardly the thing to win over a bipartisan audience.

Rep. Schiff, with his two co-authors, may very well outline a good idea. And he may have decided to become more the statesman than the politician this time around. Unfortunately, in the minds and hearts of millions of citizens he has expended most of his moral capital. He has lost their good opinion forever. And they will not trust his judgment.

The commander in chief is usually rallied around in time of national emergency. President Trump has forfeited too much moral capital with millions of citizens to expect such treatment. Taking on the over-the-top characteristics of a charismatic/reviled (take your pick) pro-wrestler, the President has alienated approximately half of the nation’s adults with his politics, his swagger, his name-calling, and his fact twisting. He has lost their good opinion forever. And they will not trust his judgment.

Lest the citizenry on occasion soften their opinion and actually say of a Schiff or a Trump, a Cuomo or a McConnell, “On this issue, he makes good sense,” a cadre of propaganda-oriented media representatives are resolved to prevent such defection from thoughtless partisanship. They have little moral capital of their own (a 2018 Gallup poll found that 56 percent of Americans could not name one objective news source), and they seem determined to keep their audience from seeing anything good in anyone on “the other side.”

The giants of old — Walter Lippman, James Reston, Walter Cronkite — were journalists in the most honored sense of the profession. They were trusted for their judgments, honesty and insights, whether in delivering straight news or analysis. Their allegiance was to their audience rather than to a political party or ideology. The reader/listener might not always agree with them but was at least likely to think, “I need to consider that.” Refreshing!

Today’s media is populated to a large extent (obviously not entirely) by tabloid journalists who often write and speak as if they were on the payroll of one political party or the other. These representatives are less interested in stimulating the audience’s mind than in stoking its passions. Even the straight news stories that issue from the major news syndicates are often post-classroom exercises in slanting the news. A reader can step back halfway through a supposed straight news story and confidently place a wager on the writer’s political preference. It’s as close as you’ll come to a “sure thing.”

Too many writers and talking heads evince little faith in the strength of honest discourse or in the ability of their audience to draw informed conclusions. Writing from a mindset of “confirmation bias,” they select details and words that support their established prejudices and foster niche audiences that become equally, and harmfully, entrenched. Polarization is their stock in trade. An endless loop of The Rock vs. Triple H.

So I ask, “Who do you trust?” Who, in politics or in the media, has accumulated the moral capital to earn your good opinion? Share the news with others. Maybe write a letter to this newspaper identifying your trusted sources. Mr. Darcy, from the pages of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” will be watching.

