In the midst of an unprecedented public health challenge, two local institutions are joining forces on a strategy to increase the number of area medical professionals.

Keuka College and Finger Lakes Community College teamed up to provide greater educational opportunities in the growing fields of community and public health.

Keuka President Amy Storey and FLCC President Robert Nye recently signed a dual admission and general transfer agreement, formalizing a partnership that will see graduates from FLCC’s health care studies associate degree program move into Keuka College’s community health and wellness bachelor’s program.

“This agreement combines two of the region’s most robust health care curricula to provide exciting new educational opportunities for students interested in careers in community and public health,” Storey said. “The Finger Lakes region continues to suffer from a shortage of health care professionals and health sector workers — a challenge that is especially critical during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because so many graduates from both of our colleges remain in the region to build lives and careers after graduation, this partnership will help meet the area’s health care needs, as well as its educational needs.”

The community health and wellness degree offers two concentrations — health administration and human services — that align with two of the nation’s fastest-growing job sectors. The program prepares graduates for non-clinical health care roles such as medical case manager, corporate wellness educator and rural health agency administrator.

FLCC’s associate degree in health care studies, which provides various health-specific electives, is the college’s most popular transfer degree.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has made it plain how important community and public health resources are,” Nye said. “This agreement builds a clear pathway for students to enter a field in need of skilled, knowledgeable and compassionate workers.”

Students can apply to enter the dual admission program when they submit their applications for admission to FLCC, at any time during their first year or upon completing up to 30 credits. They will go on to complete the bachelor’s degree program over four semesters of full-time study either on the FLCC campus or at Keuka’s on-campus site via the adult hybrid or online models.

“We’re excited for this partnership with Finger Lakes Community College, which will offer a pathway to a bachelor’s degree for those who started their studies in the health and wellness field and choose to go on to advance their skills,” said Chris Alterio, division chair of occupational therapy at Keuka. “Students enrolling in this program will have the benefit of a solid foundation at FLCC, and will continue with the program at Keuka College that emphasizes experiential learning and real-world application of health and wellness strategies. Graduates of this program will develop the skills to promote health and change lives for the betterment of our entire community.”

Brad Fuster, Keuka provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Jonathan Keiser, FLCC provost and vice president of academic and student affairs, also were signatories of the agreement.

Visit bit.ly/2VQfqtz for information on the community health and wellness program at Keuka, or bit.ly/2VTbAQl for the health care studies program at FLCC.