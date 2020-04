DKG elects officers for 2020-22

The Omega Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International elected its slate of officers for the 2020-22 biennium.

Denise Clark and Dawn Scales serve as co-presidents. Helene Goodberlet and Gail Rumsey are co-first vice presidents, and Evelyn Bottorf and Karen Busby are co-second VPs. Beverly Lanoue and Linda Upchurch were elected co-secretaries.

DKE is an organization of key women educators.