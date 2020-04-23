Ethel is one pretty girl! She gleefully climbs into a lap for some attention and she’ll raise her paw, reaching for you, like giving a high-five when ignored.
Ethel was rescued from the streets, but is happy to bask in a sunny window. She would be happiest as an only cat.
Email info@petadoptionnetwork.org if you are interested in Ethel at Pet Adoption Network.
Pet Adoption Network: Ethel
