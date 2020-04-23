The state will allow the city to hold off on Climate Smart work while still getting grant money

CANANDAIGUA — Nearly a month after a series of environmental assessments aimed at helping the city reduce its carbon footprint was jeopardized because of funding concerns comes news of a reprieve.

The state will allow the city to submit a work plan for these projects, but will give the city until 2022 and possibly into 2023 to complete them, according to Assistant City Manager Rob Richardson. He also chairs the city’s Climate Smart Canandaigua committee.

Several members of City Council had balked at the idea of spending $27,937.50 — its matching contribution to a $55,875 grant awarded by the Climate Smart Communities program — when facing a $1.5 million budget shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money, which is not included in the city’s current budget, will not be expended until next year or the following years and costs could be phased in, according to City Manager John Goodwin.

The state, which also is in the midst of a pandemic-induced budget shortfall of its own, gave the city until 2025 to complete the work, Richardson said.

“They were completely comfortable with that,” Richardson said at Council’s environmental committee meeting Tuesday night.

Green consultant Impact Earth would inventory city government’s and the community’s greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of reducing the collective carbon footprint. The consultant also would inventory natural resources and provide a climate vulnerability assessment.

The baseline information provided would inform city policies and plans aimed at addressing climate change and its impact on the Canandaigua community.

Members of the committee on Tuesday supported the plan, moving it onto the full City Council for a vote. City Council next meets May 7.

Councilmember Karen White, who chairs the committee, said it sounds like a generous offer from the state.

“This is not a future issue,” White said, referring to climate change. “This is a current issue.”

Councilmember Jim Terwilliger said he supports the work and the city needs it, but does not believe it’s good policy to commit dollars that a future council has to follow through on.

The city is in the midst of a hiring freeze and is holding off on several major projects, including roof work at the city’s police department and Hurley buildings.

Councilmember Erich Dittmar said the city should commit to the program now.

“I think this is really important and we should follow through on it,” Dittmar said.