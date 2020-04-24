Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
WEEKEND FORECAST
Friday
Hi: 50° | Lo: 32°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: NE at 11mph
Today: Morning showers south ending, then some clearing late. High 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly sunny
Saturday
Hi: 57° | Lo: 40°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NE at 11mph
Mostly sunny and quite nice! High clouds thicken during the afternoon. High around 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy with rain
Sunday
Hi: 49° | Lo: 38°
Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NE at 16mph
Overcast with rain likely. Some wet snow mixing in in the higher terrain south late and overnight. High 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Chance of showers
Monday
Hi: 51° | Lo: 31°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: NNW at 12mph
Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.