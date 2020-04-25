Friends and family to bring a birthday smile to the face of someone who has made others smile

BLOOMFIELD — Writers write, and Carol Creswell does that.

Creswell, a member of the Canandaigua Writers Group who had worked at newspapers earlier in life, has a memoir on the way, “Call the Nurse.”

Singers sing, and Creswell does that. A vocalist — and keyboard player, drummer and former guitarist — with first, The Precious Few, and now the Country Bunch, she said the band, which was originally going to be known as Carol’s Country Trio except that they keep adding people, has a luncheon gig in October at Cobblestone Arts Center that she wants to keep.

Nurses heal, and Creswell, a retired healthcare worker, does that even now, offering advice on these novel coronavirus pandemic times.

“Live for today,” Creswell said. “You don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

These are words she lives by, as most of all, survivors survive, and Creswell, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just after Christmas in 2016, is a survivor.

Sunday marks her 85th birthday, and last week during one of her regular chemotherapy treatments, she reminded her doctor that she wasn’t supposed to be here. So she asked about the upcoming performance as well as the graduation of one of her grandsons, which she’d love to be around to see.

“He said, “Surprise me. You keep surprising me,’” Creswell said. “I plan to be here. If God has other plans, he’ll have to let me know.”

Battling cancer while being cooped up indoors because of the novel coronavirus is a sad situation, but Creswell makes the best of it. Oh, yes she does.

Creswell, who also was a real estate broker for several years, is at times colorful and common-sense, sometimes both at the same time. Here’s a sampling:

On hearing loss, and the difference between a man’s and woman’s voice on the phone. “You can hear the woofers but you don’t hear the tweeters,” Creswell said.

On why she doesn’t like to travel to rehearsals in Livonia in the winter, “It isn’t all that far, it’s just my age. If I got a flat tire I wouldn’t be able to do that much about it. Call a wrecker, I guess.”

On meeting her future husband, Claude. He was a police officer when she was a nursing student at Mercy School of Nursing of Detroit in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“He really dug my uniform, I saw him in his cop uniform and I really dug that,” she said. “I thought, va va voom. That was it.”

Carol and Claude — two Cs in a pod — were married for 55 years until his death 39 days after learning she had cancer.

And on her three sons and the Rotary Club, organizing a birthday parade — appropriate social distancing in place, of course — in her honor Sunday afternoon. And not just any parade, it’s the “honk, honk, toot, toot” kind, she said.

“I certainly plan to be out there waving,” Creswell said. “A parade up to my house? It’s very exciting.”

Jaylene Steele, president of Bloomfield Rotary, said Creswell has made many significant contributions to the club and community.

“This is just a way to honor her, celebrate her, and put a smile on her face,” Steele said.

Perhaps the event will merit mention in her journal, which Creswell, who said she has had some poetry and various observations published, is keeping so that if she lives long enough, she’ll have a memoir for her “great, greats” on what it’s like to live in the pandemic.

“I’m sure I’m not going to be the only one writing about it,” Creswell said. “I collect little vignettes from all my relatives,” some of whom work in health care.

Whether it’s work, music or writing, she will get it done if she wants to get it done, said a son, Greg Creswell.

“That’s my mom,” he said.

And going back to nursing, Creswell took to the profession because of the example set by her mother, a registered nurse who would don gloves, gown and mask to care for those in quarantine because of a German measles outbreak in their neighborhood near Saginaw, Michigan.

“I wanted to be a nurse like my mom because she was the darling of the neighborhood,” Creswell said. “She took care of everybody.”

Her Catholic faith remains strong to this day, said Greg Creswell, who added his mother is doing amazingly well, given the grim prognosis she was given.

“We attribute it not just to her personality, but to her deep sense of faith,” Greg Creswell said. “It’s a reinforcer of our faith.”

Every morning, Carol Creswell stands by the window facing north, over a farm field.

It’s a nice field, she said, and she watches as the growth slowly begins to fill out the field in the spring and into the summer. Every fall, she watches the harvest. And each winter, she watches the snowfall.

Yes, writers write and nurses heal. Musicians sing and play. And Creswell contemplates — the present, just outside her window, her past, in writings and memories, and the future, whatever it may hold.

“It’s been a long journey, but I’m still fighting cancer,” Creswell said. “I feel good.”