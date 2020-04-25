We’ve long suspected that our health care system in this country was already overstrained, understaffed and underfunded. The coronavirus pandemic has brought everything out into the open, and unfortunately the public, as well as our heroic doctors and nurses are paying the price.

Instead of heeding the warnings of public health experts — and adequately preparing the public — Washington sent those on the front lines into war with no ammo.

Not only have we already witnessed the consequences of a shortage of diagnostic tests, but now there are reports that we’ve left our doctors and nurses on the front lines with a dangerously small amount of medical equipment. As a consequence, many are essentially having to perform their jobs using and even reusing loose-fitting or expired surgical masks rather than the tight respirator masks recommended by health agencies. We’re only at Mile 1 of a marathon. If our brave medical personnel are not placed into a position where they can protect themselves, how can they protect their patients?

Already, as was the case in Italy and across the globe, a growing number of health care workers across our country have fallen ill from the coronavirus and hundreds are being forced into quarantine.

If we, as a nation and a state, are to be successful at flattening the curve during this coronavirus pandemic, we must keep the amount of cases as low as possible.

If you aren’t already, please make sure you and everyone in your family is practicing social distancing like your life depends on it, because it does. Then, contact our elected officials and tell them to immediately step up their efforts to provide those on the front lines risking their lives to care for the rest of us with everything they need to do their jobs!

Virginia Hall

Brighton

Dawn Pruszynski

Fairport

Jeremy Sher

Pittsford