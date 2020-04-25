A driver is dead after his car was struck by a small dump truck in Farmington Saturday, according to deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

FARMINGTON — A man is dead after his car was hit by a dump truck in Farmington on Saturday, shortly after 5 p.m.

Zachary L. Bassett, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by officials in a release issued by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. Bassett was operating the car, a 2005 Dodge Neon when he failed to stop at a stop sign as he entered the intersection of Allen Padgham Road from Hook Road. The dump truck, owned by Wayside Garden Center, struck the driver's side of the vehicle while traveling on Allen Padgham Road.

New York State Police assisted on the scene, along with the Farmington Fire Department and Victor Farmington Ambulance. The intersection was shut down for four hours after the authorities arrived, according to the release.

The collision is still being investigated, according to authorities.