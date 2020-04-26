The accident happened in Middlesex when a riding mower overturned on an embankment, trapping the man underneath.

A 67-year-old man died in a lawnmower accident in Yates County on Saturday.

The Yates County Sheriff's Office says that 67-year-old Gary Hoffman of Middlesex was mowing his lawn on a riding lawnmower when the mower overturned on an embankment, trapping him underneath. A neighbor heard calls for help and came over to assist in freeing Hoffman.

EMS workers began "life saving measures," but Hoffman was ultimately transported to FF Thompson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Middlesex Fire and Ambulance, Rushville Fire, Medic 55, and Mercy Flight all assisted in the incident.