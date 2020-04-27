A one-year old pit-bull is in guarded condition after a man nearly killed the dog near Route 65 in West Bloomfield, according to the Ontario County Humane Society.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Ontario County Humane Society responded Saturday at about 7 p.m. to report of a vehicle damaging property by spinning its tires and doing donuts in a field and yard on Route 65.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Daniel G. Haas, 54, of Webster.

According to the report, witnesses watched Haas chase a dog in the field with his vehicle. He then intentionally struck the dog and dragged her under his vehicle for 5-to-6 feet. He then stopped the vehicle and got out. Haas then took the vehicle’s front passenger head rest and began beating the dog with it, according to the report. The residents saw and heard this and drove up to the area; one of the residents was able to obtain the vehicle’s license plate and a description of the operator.

The suspect, Haas, and his vehicle were located at his resident a short time later.

DeeDee was taken by the Humane Society to a veterinarian and found to have severe trauma from this incident. On Monday, the dog was listed in guarded condition.

Haas was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal (a felony) and animal abandonment (a misdemeanor) on Sunday at the Webster Police Department, where he was in custody on unrelated charges. Haas will appear in West Bloomfield Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.