Another local health care provider will resume elective surgeries Tuesday. Finger Lakes Health has announced you can schedule outpatient procedures postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, hospitals in some counties received the green light to perform elective surgeries again.

UR Medicine Noyes Health in Livingston County has also started scheduling elective surgeries.

The elective surgeries can't happen until Tuesday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order.