Finger Lakes Community College updated its online workforce development course catalog to serve as a resource for local employers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many people know about our online degree programs such as accounting, psychology and health care studies, but we have many short-term online training programs that employers can use to improve employees’ skills while they are sidelined by the current crisis,” President Robert Nye said.

FLCC offers several categories of short-term online workforce training: finance and information technology, health care, manufacturing, professional development and career certification programs. Visit flcc.edu/workforce/online for the full catalog.

Courses take anywhere from 24 to 340 hours to complete and individuals can work at their own pace. Costs range from $119 for most 24-hour courses to $2,895 for the HVAC/R technician program. Grant funding may be eligible for individuals or employers.

“Many employers are using this time for professional development and preparation, but in-person classes are not possible right now,” said Todd Sloane, director of workforce development. “Employers are welcome to call or email our office to discuss options so they can make the best use of this challenging time.”

FLCC’s short-term online options also include continuing education for teachers, local business owners and parents. Call 585-785-1670 or email workforce@flcc.edu for information.