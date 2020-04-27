Rosie didn’t expect to meet two horses from Horseheads on the Keuka Outlet Trail. But there they were, Frostie and Lollie, lollygagging down the trail Saturday afternoon (only Rosie, with her swift gait, would call it lollygagging). Anyway, we all survived amicably and though Rosie and I didn’t quite make it to the waterfalls, one of the trail highlights, we will return.

Volunteers with the nonprofit Friends of the Outlet have groomed paths down to the water, which did not go unnoticed by trail walkers. Fortunately, Rosie isn’t much for swimming so there wasn’t competition with any fellow canines who took their masters down to the water.

On the Keuka Outlet Trail you can fish, hike, bike, horseback ride, snowmobile, or cross-country ski seven miles of wooded trail bordering the Keuka outlet between Keuka and Seneca lakes. On this day, we started in Penn Yan on the trail that connects Penn Yan and Dresden in Yates County. Give it a try. You won’t be disappointed.

Learn more about it at https://www.keukaoutlettrail.org/

Look for “Sherwood in the Forest” generally on Tuesdays — featuring the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, Daily Messenger reporter Julie Sherwood. Email jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com or find Julie on Twitter: @MPN_JSherwood.